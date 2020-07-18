Justin Bieber dares the pink outfit for his brand Drew

On Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a photo where he saw life in pink while wearing a Drew outfit. He won over his fans!

Justin Bieber surprised his fans on Instagram a few years ago. Indeed he released his own brand of clothing. And the concept is quite original. He wanted to create clothes that fit both men and women.

Entitled “Drew” his unisex brand has been adopted by many people. But that’s not all. Hailey Baldwin also appears in Justin Bieber’s outfits. The beautiful blonde seems completely a fan of these outfits.

In the streets, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin very often appear with the outfits created by the young man. A good way to promote to their millions of subscribers.

This Saturday, July 18, Justin Bieber shared a new photo on his Instagram account that did not fail to react to his fans. Indeed, he displayed an outfit that clearly seduced the Internet.

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES SENSATION WITH HIS OUTFIT ON INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber has opted for a long pink sweater, a bob in pink tones, beige shorts from the Drew brand. With her shot, she collected more than 2 million likes in just seven hours from her fans.

In the comments, Internet users did not fail to compliment the young man. Many have validated its look 100%. This casual outfit also perfectly matches the singer.

It must be said that the latter is also a follower of this look. And one thing is certain: her followers find this style to suit her perfectly. Thanks to this outfit, he was also able to do a little promotion for his brand.

It looks like his fans are already ripping off his clothes. On the other hand, an Internet user believed that his sweater came from Gucci. Fortunately, subscribers for the artist said it was her clothing brand.



