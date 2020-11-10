Justin Bieber celebrates the 5th anniversary of “Purpose”!

In his Instagram Story, Justin Bieber announced to his fans that he was preparing to celebrate the 5 years of his album “Purpose”, with Spotify.

The singer already has six albums to his credit. Purpose was released on November 13, 2015. Among the most famous hits, we note Sorry, What do you mean or Where Are Ü Now, in duet with Jack Ü.

In a few days, the singer will therefore celebrate the 5 years of his successful album. On this occasion, Justin invites his fans to celebrate this special anniversary together.

To do so, Hailey Baldwin’s husband posted a video which he shared on his Instagram Story. In the latter, the Canadian star talks about the album Purpose.

He says, “Hello everyone, this is Justin Bieber. It’s been 5 years since my Purpose album came out, ”begins the young man. And that’s not all !

JUSTIN BIEBER TO CELEBRATE 5 YEARS OF PURPOSE WITH HIS FANS

The singer with millions of albums sold continued, “I have some memories that I would like to share with you all,” he announced. And to conclude: “My favorite song from the album is either Life is Worth Living or Purpose”. The video is therefore cut.

The singer therefore urges you to go to Spotify to discover the interview with the Canadian singer. Spotify has therefore planned a special This is Justin playlist.

A chance for fans to recall the best songs from their idol’s Purpose album, then. The steaming platform also offers old titles of the star.

But also more recent ones, like Holy, 2U or Despacito. This surprise will therefore undoubtedly delight aficionados of the Canadian star.

As a reminder, his album Purpose is the sixth to reach the first place in the American charts. An additional record for the artist, then.



