Justin Bieber celebrates 11 years of his planetary hit “Baby”

Justin Bieber is celebrating the 11th anniversary of his planetary hit, “Baby” today! Happy birthday to “Baby”! On this Monday, January 18, 2021, Justin Bieber celebrates the 11th anniversary of his planetary track, released in 2010.

If you are told that the Justin Bieber hit has been released ten years ago now, would you believe us? The Canadian singer, revealed on YouTube, made a splash with the release of his first single.

A month later, on February 19, 2010, he released the music video that accompanied the song. Today, the video has been viewed by more than 2.4 billion people around the world.

A nice record for the handsome kid, who had launched the fashion of the lock of hair for boys. Revealed by Scooter Braun who would become his manager, Justin Bieber enjoys a notoriety he had never imagined.

The Canadian was only sixteen when he signed to a music label, two years before the release of Baby. He signed with a record label two years earlier and Baby is the first single from his second studio album.

Ten years ago, the Canadian singer released his second album, My World 2.0. After the immense success of his debut album, My World and the success of One Time, the hunk gave his fans a second gift.

And the surprise was up to it. The second album featured equally catchy tracks like U Smile. Never Let you Go, Eenie Meenie, Somebdy To Love. But also Baby!

The public therefore more than positively received this second album, so much so that it climbed to fifth place on the Billboard Hot 100 and became an international success. Just that.

Baby is one of Hailey Baldwin’s husband’s biggest hits to date. Remixed in every way, the single helped Justin Bieber increase his notoriety.

A few years ago, Justin recorded an acoustic version of his flagship song. He had played it on Hit Music Now in front of a raving crowd. We listen to it again for fun!