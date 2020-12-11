Justin Bieber captivated Hailey Baldwin’s beautiful looks!

Currently on vacation, singer Justin Bieber is totally a fan of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. This is so cute ! Justin Bieber seems to like Hailey Baldwin like day 1. On Instagram, the singer keeps sharing photos of his sweetheart.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have decided to take some vacation. And this is no refusal. Indeed, recently, the couple was at the heart of a controversy.

Thus, an Internet user invited fans of Selena Gomez (and the singer’s ex) to make fun of Justin Bieber’s wife. And this, in a video posted on social networks!

In other words, he didn’t like it at all. He then gave a huge rant on his social networks! So he wrote, “This sad, pathetic human being just encouraged the people on the video to attack my wife by telling them to say my previous relationship was better etc. etc. I just wanted to share this so that people get a feel for what we are dealing with on a day to day basis ”.

Visibly very pissed off, Justin Bieber added, “It’s extremely difficult to follow the straight line when I see someone like that trying to bring people together to bully the person I love most in this world. It’s not right (…) After watching this, I could easily let her steal my joy. But then I think about his life. And how miserable she must be for wanting to spend her time trying to make others feel small. Life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want others to feel small will leave you without friends and without real joy ”.

JUSTIN BIEBER: A HAPPY MAN!

But Justin Bieber doesn’t care about opinions! And he proves it once again on Instagram. Thus, the singer has just published several Stories on his Instagram account, reporting on the beauty of his wife.

In the premiere, Hailey Baldwin appears in a pink bikini, with a dreamy landscape in the background. Here her husband writes: “But are you real? “.

On the second, it is more of a portrait of the young woman. Then again, he exclaims, “Woah” followed by a shocked emoji.

Finally, the “Baby” singer shared a montage of moments spent with those close to her. He then contents himself with commenting on “Life”.

In short, Justin Bieber looks like a happy man and that’s good to see!



