Justin Bieber, BTS ‘first English single “Dynamite”

Justin Bieber revealed that he has listened to BTS’s first English single, “Dynamite,” and is fascinated

26-year-old Justin Bieber talked about the K-Pop group of the moment, BTS, for the E! News. In his interview, the singer of “Intentions” explained how important the song, “Dynamite” is to the band.

For one thing, Justin Bieber said that BTS’s latest single marks the first time they have released a track entirely in English, something unique for a K-Pop group.

As Justin Bieber also pointed out, BTS’s music video has “the most views in a single day in YouTube history” and is also the “most talked about video on the platform.”

My guys from @BTS_twt out here killing it. Congrats fellas. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 23, 2020

Additionally, “‘Dynamite’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” added Justin Bieber, “making BTS the first South Korean group to top the chart.”

“If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS. The K-Pop group has been breaking records in the global music industry.”

“From celebrating the New Year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed at Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed with this year’s virtual VMAs,” said Justin Bieber.

Listen to Justin Bieber’s video for all the details on BTS’s historic track.

BTS dominates the music scene in America

BTS stole the show during the 2020 MTV VMAs with their performance of “Dynamite.” Despite having to do things virtually, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the K-Pop group made sure it was a show to remember.

For the special occasion, the boyband looked elegant in business attire, as they each donned suits and ties with some of the boys in baggy pants. Plus, they show their killer dance moves on full screen.

BTS won two awards at the star-studded ceremony. They took home trophies for Best Group and Best K-Pop.

Before their big night, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook spoke with Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner. They explained their reasoning for making “Dynamite” in English, saying, “The vibe of the song really shone through when it was sung in English.”

In regards to their impressive music video and dance moves, J-Hope shared, “I think we practiced for two to three weeks, but it took us two days to get the choreography.”

Music and choreography aside, the way Jungkook described her success will make you swoon even more.

“First of all, we receive a lot of energy from other people and we believe that we exist to give back as much hope and happiness as we have received,” he said. “I think we find happiness in making others happy with what we do best, which is singing and dancing.”



