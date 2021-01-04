Justin Bieber brags in shorts as short as his wife Hailey

Singer Justin Bieber follows in the footsteps of Hailey Baldwin-Bieber and risked wearing rather short shorts.

Justin Bieber took a page out of his wife Hailey Baldwin’s book by sporting a pair of shorts more than short on Instagram. And he managed the look flawlessly!

Justin Bieber has a question for his Instagram followers: “Who wears shorts?” The 26-year-old “Anyone” singer is getting a head start in the new year, showing off a pair of skimpy shorts that looked like they were inspired by his wife Hailey Baldwin’s wardrobe during a casual day at home.

Justin made his best impression of a model by taking a disinterested look at the camera while rocking gym shorts, an oversized sweatshirt, a trucker cap, and visors.

He captioned the post, of course, with lyrics from The Royal Teens’ 1957 hit “Short Shorts.” Justin’s friends talked about him showing off his legs.

As her stylist Karla Welch put it, “honestly, we could shorten them.” Benny Blanco agreed and commented “make them shorter”, while Madison Beer wrote, “I couldn’t have said it better myself.” Troye Sivan commented with a series of blast emojis to top things off.

Justin Bieber returned to the stage

Justin’s fashion moment came three days after his epic New Year’s Eve show. He tore down the house during T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber performing some of his most famous hits, even if he forgot some of the lyrics.

Yes, Justin Bieber couldn’t remember the words “Sorry” and “Love Yourself”. But he recovered, dedicating “Holy” to Hailey, who he is so “in love” with.

He then debuted his new music video for “Anyone,” which showed him undergoing a wild makeover.

The inked star covered all of his tattoos with airbrush makeup to play a Rocky Balboa-style boxer who falls in love with Zoey Deutch. Now we have seen it all.



