Justin Bieber: boyfriend Hailey Bieber at Drew House!

In the feed of his Instagram account, singer Justin Bieber reveals a nice series of photos of his darling Hailey Bieber.

All dressed in the Drew House brand, Hailey Bieber is very sexy. Proud of his wife, Justin Bieber features her in his Instagram feed.

Ah! Love! Ever since he met Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber, Justin Bieber has been living on his own. Indeed, nothing and nobody could pierce his bubble of happiness. Never has a woman made him so happy.

So the Canadian star keeps putting the supermodel on a standstill. In his eyes, the pretty blonde embodies perfection. So, the interpreter of Yummy, Love Yourself or What Do You Mean? could shout it from the rooftops.

To start on social networks. When we scroll through his feed on Instagram, we can find many photos with his wife. Or, quite simply, photos of her alone. In fact, Justin Bieber just shared some news.

In short, the singer unveiled a whole series of photos. On these, the young woman strikes a pose in different outfits, and places. First, the model looks at the lens, sitting on a deckchair. The latter wears a total jean look, dressed with certain logos like a smiley.

In other photos, Kendall Jenner’s close friend – also a model – wears a patterned shirt, with the matching shorts. So if the artist’s wife never wears the same clothes, there is nothing trivial about it. In fact, she is promoting her darling’s Drew House brand!

JUSTIN BIEBER IS PROUD

A few weeks ago, Justin Bieber himself was in charge of promoting his brand. It must be said that the singer – one of the most famous in the world – can boast of accumulating success. With Drew House, he conquered the world of fashion.

For the record, the name of Drew House is a snap. And for good reason, Drew is Justin Bieber’s middle name.



