Justin Bieber announced his sister that he “grew very fast”!

As an exemplary big brother, Justin Bieber strikes a pose next to his sister. He is also surprised that this one has grown so quickly in a short time!

Some people ignore it and yet … Justin Bieber has a little sister. On Instagram, the “Baby” interpreter is therefore gaga over this sister he loves so much.

Well, we can say that Justin Bieber therefore has everything of the ideal big brother. Yes, his little sisters have something to be proud of, in short.

Since the late 2000s, he has become a star worshiped around the world. A success that even today is not waning.

With all due respect to those who thought that the “Baby” singer would have a fleeting career. Since then, the baby has grown well, we grant you that.

Just like the rest of his family of course. Starting with one of her sisters, who no longer has anything of the child she was.

At 26, Justin Bieber has two wonderful little sisters by his side. Barely two and a half, the other, Jamzyn, born in 2008. And it’s with the latter that he poses on Instagram.

JUSTIN BIEBER, AMAZED TO SEE JAMZYN GROW UP SO QUICKLY!

Jamzyn is therefore the little sister of Justin Bieber, aged only 12. As she enters her teens, the Canadiens still can’t get over seeing her grow up so fast.

“My sister is growing up so fast,” wrote Justin Bieber in an Instagram post. Post showed him behind the wheel of his car, alongside two young girls, one of whom is Jamzyn.

Like any big brother after all. Justin Bieber is the eldest of a blended sibling, as his siblings are from a second marriage. Just like her other little sister.

Aside from Jaxon and Jamzyn, the 26-year-old singer has a little sister named Allie, who is just 2 years old. Little sister he cherishes just as much as his two other siblings.