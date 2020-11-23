Justin Bieber and The Weeknd receive 2020 AMA’s awards!

This Sunday, November 22, 2020, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd won everything during the 2020 American Music Awards ceremony!

Yesterday, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd spent an emotional evening! And for good reason, the two artists have multiplied the awards during the American Music Awards 2020.

This year despite the pandemic, Justin Bieber did not have time to twiddle his thumbs. Quite the contrary!

Besides the management of his documentary still available on Youtube – on February 14th – the darling Hailey Baldwin also unveiled his new opus “Changes”.

Well received by its fans but also by critics, this long awaited album remained number 1 on the charts for several weeks, stagnating at number 1 on the Billboard 200. Class!

A great formance for the star! It must be said that Justin Bieber has put the small dishes in the big ones to delight his admirers with this latest musical project.

In any case, this Sunday, November 22, 2020, the interpreter of “Yummy” was rewarded for his work! The cause ?!

The 2020 American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. With the health crisis, artists and journalists have tried to strictly adhere to certain health measures.

Alongside many stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa or even Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber brilliantly put on the show on stage!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND THE WEEKND TAKE OFF WITH MULTIPLE PRIZES!

Yesterday, Justin Bieber can boast of having made an impression! It is true that the star has chained the performances.

In front of the crowd, the “What Do You Mean” singer sang the tracks “Lonely”, “Holy”. But also “Monster” featuring Shawn Mandes.

According to the comments of a few Twittos, their duo seems to have won unanimous support on the Internet! Besides being able to perform some of his songs live, Justin Bieber did not leave empty-handed.

Indeed, the singer won 3 prizes as well as The Weeknd (See list of winners below). Well done!



