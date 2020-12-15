Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can’t stand it anymore!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are sick and tired of being partners. They would like the media to stop giving them a romance …

The couple formed by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez has long fascinated the media. Officially as a couple in 2009, the two stars live a passionate relationship.

Very quickly, the couple made the headlines of the celebrity press. The wildest rumors are circulating about the star couple, when they are only 18 years old.

Two years later, the first rumors of infidelity erupted. Justin Bieber is said to have cheated on the young woman with several models of the time.

The young woman, whose mental health is very fragile, decides to end their relationship. But, a few months later, the singer falls back into the nets of the handsome Canadian.

A roller coaster relationship, which ends in May 2018. Selena Gomez will dedicate several songs to her ex, including the powerful The Heart Wants What it Wants.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND SELENA GOMEZ ARE TIRED OF BEING PARTNER

As the years pass, the Jelena couple often returns to the carpet in the press but also on social networks. However, the two exes have indeed turned the page, for good.

Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin last year. For her part, Selena Gomez would be in a relationship with a certain Jimmy Butler, an American basketball player.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the singer and the young woman are tired of seeing their first name in the press. “Selena, Justin Bieber and Hailey are all tired of seeing articles about Selena and Hailey. It’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can do the same. ” That is what is said!

So you will understand, the two exes want to live their lives as they see fit. Their love affair, as publicized as it is, is now a thing of the past, and it is very good!



