Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were baptized

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared an intimate moment as a couple. They were baptized together!

Justin Bieber shared through Instagram a series of intimate photos of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber, of an important moment in their lives, which he said they will never forget. The pop star shared snapshots of the day they were baptized together on their social networks.

“This was one of [the] most special moments of my life … Confess our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family,” the singer wrote.

In 2015, Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz indicated in an interview with GQ that Justin Bieber approached him for his baptism. Lentz said he was happy to please him, after the singer told him, “I want to meet Jesus.”

“People say we cater to celebrities, and I say yes … Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray.”

Justin Bieber gets closer to religion

Lentz also alleged that the baptism took place in a very unique location: the bathtub of an NBA star. She told the store that they turned to Tyson Chandler to help organize the baptism, after members of the media learned of the original location they had planned.

“I said, ‘[Tyson], I’m in a bind here. I have Justin Bieber with me, he wants to get baptized,'” Lentz recalled.

The singer has turned to the Bible for guidance. In May, while answering questions from fans about his series The Biebers on Watch, Bieber said he wished he had saved himself until marriage.

“There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things,” Justin replied.

When asked by a fan if he regretted anything, the singer replied, “If I could go back and not have to face some of the damage I suffered, it probably would have saved me to get married … I know this sounds crazy … sex can be a little confusing when you are sexually active with someone … I probably would have booked it for marriage. “



