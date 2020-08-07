Justin Bieber and Hailey, how loving the quarantine was

The singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber passed the quarantine as a whole honeymoon. Are you expecting your first baby?

Justin Bieber was supposed to be on tour this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic changed everything so the 26-year-old pop star was able to spend more time with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Despite the romantic moments that they spent during the quarantine, which the singer often boasted about through their social networks, the couple will not yet enter the parents stage, as the model announced during a virtual discussion panel for PaleyFest LA on their YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

Justin Bieber and Hailey took advantage of the quarantine

“Well, we didn’t have any babies, so that’s it,” Hailey Bieber joked.

However, the Biebers have not been at home all this time and Justin Bieber confessed it: “We have been traveling … just keeping ourselves socially distanced … It’s just the two of us.”

In addition to their road trips this summer, the couple was baptized. Meanwhile, Hailey went to Italy for a trip with her friend Bella Hadid, and Justin has been enjoying a game of shirtless golf.

During the panel discussion, Justin also talked about sharing his struggles with depression and anxiety. The “Sorry” singer said he doesn’t regret being so vulnerable.

“I feel like it’s an honor to be able to show those weak and vulnerable sides, to say: ‘If Justin with all these things – money and fame and all this – is still struggling with his mental health, then I’ am not alone, ‘” singer.



