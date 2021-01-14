Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate Leafs’ victory!

The two lovers, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber do not hesitate to support the Toronto Maple Leafs in Instagram story.

Social media star couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are once again supporting the Leafs. On Instagram, lovers celebrate the victory of their favorite hockey team.

For several years now, the sexy couple of social networks seems to spin the perfect love. Indeed, the two lovebirds share their daily life on the Web. To the delight of their fans!

And yet, the couple has already encountered twists and turns. Several weeks ago, the couple confided in the difficulties of the marriage. Today they are more united than ever. And that regardless of the criticism!

Since the beginning of their relationship Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share their travels. And they make us dream. The Canadian singer and his sweetheart recently flew to Hawaii.

It was during a trip to Canada that the lovers showed their passion for ice hockey. And especially for the Leafs. On social media, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber support the Toronto team.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BIEBER SUPPORT LEAFS ON INSTAGRAM

Last night, the Leafs beat Montreal. After a long game with overtime, Toronto takes the victory. Eh yes !

Many ice hockey fans watched the game. In fact, among them was a famous couple. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber therefore joined the meeting to support their favorite team.

In fact, you know that the couple are fans of ice hockey. In recent years, lovers have not hesitated to express their support for the Leafs. In fact, Justin Bieber was the first fan of this team. Looks like he managed to convince his wife!

The two lovers have been seen in the stands of an ice hockey game several times in support of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It must be said that they never go unnoticed!

Lovers supported the Leafs on Instagram last night. Thus, everyone has published a story of the match on their Insta account. Justin Bieber accompanied his release with the song “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall & Oates. What to show his great pride!

The singer’s last story was an excerpt from the match. He then shows Morgan Rielly’s winning goal with the music “Thunderstruck” from the group AC / DC. Not bad !

Justin Bieber isn’t just a huge Leafs fan, he knows some of them. Eh yes ! Hailey Bieber’s sweetheart is friends with some of the players on the team. Which has sometimes already made singer Drake jealous. Just that !

In any case, there is a good chance that the Bieber couple will once again support the Leafs next Friday! To be continued.