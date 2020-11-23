Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking for a date!

On the streets of Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were pictured together as they sported a matching look!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are so on the same wavelength that sometimes they style their outfits to go out on a romantic date!

Thursday, November 19, 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were out! Indeed, the young couple went to the famous Italian restaurant “Pastaio” in Beverly Hills, for a romantic dinner!

Thus, on the road to get there, the couple had their photos taken on several occasions! The opportunity to realize that the 2 lovebirds had granted their outfit … If that’s not cute!

So, as the US Vogue site points out, Justin Bieber and his sweetheart both wore outfits in Camel tones. A color that suited both the top model and the singer! We let you admire a photo of the couple matching here.

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES A NICE STATEMENT IN SHAWN MENDES

Two days ago, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes released a feat together called “Monster”! A collaboration that no one expected … Yet the two artists love each other in real life!

The proof, this Sunday, November 22, 2020, the husband of Hailey Baldwin made a beautiful statement to the singer via his Instagram account! Indeed, the latter posted two photos with the artist! Shots Justin captioned: “What an incredible human being. Thank you for allowing me to participate in this title with you Shawn Mendes. ”

Obviously, Internet users rushed to comment and like this post! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 2 million likes in just a few hours, a real record for the handsome Justin Bieber!

So it’s your turn to admire the two photos of Justin and Shawn below! The 2 men seem very complicit!



