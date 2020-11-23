Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking for a date!

On the streets of Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were pictured together as they sported a matching look!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are so on the same wavelength that sometimes they style their outfits to go out on a romantic date!

Thursday, November 19, 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were out! Indeed, the young couple went to the famous Italian restaurant “Pastaio” in Beverly Hills, for a romantic dinner!

Thus, on the road to get there, the couple had their photos taken on several occasions! The opportunity to realize that the 2 lovebirds had granted their outfit … If that’s not cute!

So, as the US Vogue site points out, Justin Bieber and his sweetheart both wore outfits in Camel tones. A color that suited both the top model and the singer! We let you admire a photo of the couple matching here.

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES A NICE STATEMENT IN SHAWN MENDES

Two days ago, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes released a feat together called “Monster”! A collaboration that no one expected … Yet the two artists love each other in real life!

The proof, this Sunday, November 22, 2020, the husband of Hailey Baldwin made a beautiful statement to the singer via his Instagram account! Indeed, the latter posted two photos with the artist! Shots Justin captioned: “What an incredible human being. Thank you for allowing me to participate in this title with you Shawn Mendes. ”

Obviously, Internet users rushed to comment and like this post! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 2 million likes in just a few hours, a real record for the handsome Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin together for Thanksgiving? We know more!

So it’s your turn to admire the two photos of Justin and Shawn below! The 2 men seem very complicit!


