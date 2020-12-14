Justin Bieber and Gomez are tired of their relationship

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can’t stand being associated with each other after breaking up for a long time!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans will never forget the Jelena era. The two singers were a couple that made you dream a lot!

But here it is, their breakup in May 2018 was never digested by their community. Still, the Holy performer is very happy with his wife Hailey.

And Selena Gomez would also be very happy in her professional life, and according to rumors, she might be dating a certain top athlete: Jimmy Butler.

One thing is for sure, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are sick of hearing about their relationship that no longer exists! So this is what an anonymous source told our colleagues at Entertainment Tonight:

“Selena, Justin Bieber and Hailey are all tired of seeing articles about Selena vs. Hailey. It’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can do the same … ”

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS EX SELENA HAVE ENOUGH!

This same source then continues: “And stop focusing on negativity or past situations. ”

Recently, Justin Bieber lashed out at a fan who posted a video asking her followers to tell the singer he was wrong marrying Hailey:

So the artist reacted on Instagram: “This sad, pathetic human being just cheered people on, in a video … Going after my wife …”

“So telling them to say that my previous relationship was so better, and so on.” I just wanted to share this. So that people get an idea of ​​what we are going through day by day ”.



