Justin Bieber and Crocs release fun sandals collaboration

The Crocs company and Justin Bieber joined in a special collaboration for the clothing brand ‘Drew House’, the Canadian interpreter designed his own sandals with the characteristic seal that identifies him.

Justin Bieber is focused on expanding his career as an entrepreneur and designer; With his fashion line ‘Drew House’, he has managed to place himself among the artists who sell his official merch the fastest.

On this occasion, Hailey Baldwin’s husband ventured into shoe design with Crocs and revealed the sandals that he created especially for all his fans, inspired by his lifestyle and some symbols that characterize him.

The ‘Baby’ singer’s Crocs have fun elements everywhere, they are yellow and according to Selena Gomez’s ex, this creation is true to himself and his tastes, so this shoe with a particular vision.

I just focused on doing something cool that I wanted to use

HOW MUCH DO JUSTIN BIEBER CROCS COST?

Justin Bieber’s yellow Crocs are expected to be priced at approximately US $ 60, in Mexican pesos it would be more than $ 1,280. What do you think of the value of the singer’s sandals?

The official sale of the singer’s Crocs began today on the official website of the shoe company. This is not the first time that Crocs has invited a celebrity to express their personality in their products, previously figures such as Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Ruby Rose have worked with the famous brand.

Kim Kardashian is another of the stars who could not resist the Crocs and some time ago she received a very special gift from the American brand, you cannot miss: Kim Kardashian shows off her new fried chicken Crocs.



