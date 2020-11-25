Justin Bieber also pushes rant against the Grammy Awards

Is Justin Bieber going to win an award at the Grammy Awards? It seems the Canadian singer does not carry the ceremony in his heart.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” the latter tweeted. “You owe me one, my fans and the transparency of the industry,” he continues.

“Please don’t take it as being ungrateful, that’s just what I think, do what you want with it,” he said on Instagram.

JUSTIN BIEBER: HIS MESSAGE ON HIS GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINATION

“Thanks to all the people who fought for me or whoever nominated,” Justin Bieber wrote at the start of the post. “I am flattered to be recognized and appreciated as an artist,” he continues.

The Canadian regrets that the same names appear everywhere, regardless of categories. As if these didn’t really mean anything anymore.

Thus, the artist ended up in both the best R&B and Pop album category, leaving little room for the rest. It is also to omit the work he did to pay homage to the musical genre.

Although he loves pop, he defines his latest album as an R&B album. “This is just not what I tried to put forward this time around.”

However, Justin Bieber remains “grateful to be respected for my work and I am honored to be named.” At least the message got through.



