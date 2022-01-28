Justin Bennett Announced! The Bull Market Is Not Over Yet

Famous cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett shared his latest predictions about the market with his statements. Bennett stated that despite the sharp declines in the cryptocurrency market, the bull market is not over yet.

The Bull Market Is Not Over Yet

Justin Bennett, one of the well-known names in the crypto money industry, shared his predictions about the market with his share on Twitter. Bennett told his 97,800 Twitter followers that the crypto bull market is still intact, but that the current correction may end months later.

The famous analyst made the following statements in his share;

“I don’t think the crypto bull market is over. Markets don’t crash when everyone is waiting, and everyone is waiting for it right now. My main expectation is for another correction to occur this year. Then, in late 2022 or 2023, the price may continue to rise again.”

While Bennett believes that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates and aggressively reduce asset purchases, he believes instead “if the market improves further” it will choose market stability over controlling inflation.

The crypto analyst also highlighted that volatility could increase as a result if the Federal Reserve is forced to stay “compliant”.

“If the stock market is going to strongly structure the Fed to stay aligned longer, that means we may be in for more volatility in the short term. But ultimately, I don’t think the crypto bull market is over yet. Regardless, the last few months will be interesting for the market.”

Bitcoin Could Rise To These Levels

Bennett also stated that if the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin manages to stay above the $35,000 price level, it could rise to the resistance level between $40,000 and $42,000.

However, according to the famous analyst, he also said that if the flagship cryptocurrency falls below $35,000, BTC could drop by about 20%.

Bennett expressed his expectations about the BTC price with the following words;

“The important thing for now is that Bitcoin stays above the $35,000 level. If Bitcoin can hold above this level, it could take the price up to $40,000-42,000. Afterwards, the price may target the $45,000-46,000 levels.

However, in a possible bearish scenario, a one-day close below the $35,000 zone could pull BTC up to $30,000.”