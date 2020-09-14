Justin and Hailey Bieber, second wedding anniversary

Two years have passed since that express visit to a civil registry in New York that, with the passing of the hours, led to the official confirmation that Justin Bieber and the then known as Hailey Baldwin had become husband and wife.

And although just a year later, in September 2019, the couple returned to exchange their wedding vows in a proper wedding ceremony full of guests, this weekend it has become clear that, when it comes to celebrating the anniversary of their union , the two lovers of course give priority to the first of their weddings.

So much so, that in the last few hours the Canadian interpreter has not stopped publishing photos and videos with which he documents the relaxing and romantic weekend he has enjoyed with his wife, the niece of actor Alec Baldwin, to commemorate his two years of married. Justin and Hailey have been able to escape from the big city to make the most of their time as a couple and amidst a very comforting natural landscape.

“2 years now, I love you!”, Has limited himself to writing the pop star in one of the recordings that populate his Instagram profile, in which Hailey appears singing to the camera and showing how happy he felt to be being able to star in this peaceful getaway with the man of her life.

In addition to combating the high temperatures with a refreshing swim in the lake and breathing the pure air of the rural areas closest to Los Angeles, the couple wanted to celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a succulent and abundant picnic in the middle of nature. “Picnic lady”, the 23-year-old model has joked in one of the funny snapshots she has shared on the platform.



