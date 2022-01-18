Justified: Series Revival Will Feature Return of Timothy Olyphant; Look!

Justified was a hit between 2010 and 2015 and recently it was announced that the series will have a revival produced by the FX channel called Justified: City Primeval. In addition to the sequel announcement, actor Timothy Olyphant’s return has been confirmed and the star is set to reprise his iconic role as Field Marshal Raylan Givens in the sequel to the police hit.

Check out everything we know about the revival below!

Timothy Olyphant Returns as Raylan Givens in Justified Revival

The Justified: City Primeval revival was announced by US broadcaster FX, with Timothy Olyphant returning in the iconic role of Marshal Raylan Givens.

The new FX series will be inspired by Elmore Leonard’s crime novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit” and will follow Givens’ story again.

The show will pick up eight years after Givens left Kentucky, now residing in Miami with a 14-year-old daughter, following the plot of the meeting between Raylan, a desperate sociopath, and a lawyer.

The producers and creators of the revival series commented that the success of the original show left many fans wanting to know more about Raylan and his trajectory and it was this encouragement that led them to the sequel.

The production portion will feature Dave Andron and Michael Dinner as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the project, while Dinner has been set to direct.

Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015, earning eight Emmy nominations and two award statuettes, being a big hit in the crime genre.

And you, what do you expect from the revival of the series and the continuation of Raylan’s plot?