Justice League: Zack Snyder shows off new Darkseid

The filmmaker shares news about his new version of the Justice League and talks about characters like Jared Leto’s Joker or Catwoman.

There is news about the production of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the remake of the 2017 Justice League movie by its original director and which will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. So much so, that Zack Snyder himself has offered an interview via streaming to The Nerd Queens, revealing important news such as the final appearance of Darkseid or a first look at Martian Manhunter, in addition to his impressions with the filming of the new scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker or the revelation of who would have been his Catwoman.

Surprise scheduled for November 17

First of all, Snyder assured that on November 17 (the date on which Justice League was released in theaters) there will be a surprise about his new film, keeping the mystery until then. Maybe a new trailer after the withdrawal of the previous trailer due to copyright problems for the theme song Hallelujah? The announcement of the premiere date of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max?

Returning to the novelties of the film, the filmmaker revealed the final appearance of the most powerful version of Darkseid along with a phrase from the villain: “All of existence shall be mine.” In addition, he assures that he has plans for Darkseid beyond Justice League; We will see what the thing is. On the other hand, Snyder also offered a quick look at another of the new characters that will appear in the film; It is about Martian Manhunter, the famous alien capable of transforming into other people and whose final appearance we finally see through a small drawing shown by Snyder himself.

Talking about the filming of new scenes that he is carrying out at the moment, he commented that he feels very comfortable with the work of Jared Leto as Joker: “It is the kind of experience you want when you work with an actor. The amount of affection is very funny to me because I worry so much. I’m a huge fan of Jared Leto. I think it’s great, ”says the filmmaker.



