Justice League: Zack Snyder said he’ll be out in March

This news about Snyder Cut can get fans excited. On the social network Vero, director Zack Snyder revealed that his Justice League version will debut in March 2021.

The revelation was a response to a fan’s complaint about the 2017 version. “I understand and, of course, respect your feelings, and I just hope I can eliminate that version with what you will see in March,” said Snyder.

However, the date has not yet been made official by Warner Bros., so there is still nothing confirmed. What has been said so far is the statement by Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, that the film would be streaming “in a few months”.

The Justice League’s so-called Snyder Cut went from an extended version to a four-episode production. Even with this duration, the director also hopes that the film can be released in some cinemas.

What is known so far is that the version of Zack Snyder will debut exclusively on HBO Max.



