Justice League: Zack Snyder plans to release his version

Justice League’s Zack Snyder version has been getting updates from the director weekly. Since the confirmation of its existence until today, the filmmaker has already commented on characters that should gain greater prominence, change in the tone of the plot and some reshoots. Now, however, Snyder wants to go further, and hopes to be able to release his film in theaters as well.

Scheduled to debut exclusively on HBO Max, the director says he is talking to WarnerMedia executives, so that the film will also go through some rooms. The idea, as he reported to EW, would be to offer the same launch possibilities as the other productions of the studio scheduled to debut in 2021.

“I am a huge fan and supporter of the cinematic experience, and we are already talking about Justice League coming to theaters at the same time that it debuts on HBO Max. So, strangely, it is the opposite of the trend.”

The director also talked about the possible change in the rating of the film. According to Snyder, the MPAA (association responsible for the classification) has not yet confirmed whether this will happen, but he believes so.

“Here is some information that nobody knows: the film is so insane and so epic that it will probably be for adults – it’s something that I think will happen, it will have a version for adults, for sure. […] We haven’t heard from MPAA yet, but I have that intuition ”.

When asked what could cause this change, Snyder revealed that Batman swears and Steppe Wolf is much more brutal.

“There is a scene in which Batman swears. Cyborg is not very happy with what is going on in his life, before he meets the Justice League, so he tends to say what comes to his mind. And the Steppe Wolf is practically breaking people in half. So [the classification is derived from], violence and profanity, probably both. ”, Revealed the director.



