Justice League: Zack Snyder announces release date

The director confirms on his official Twitter account when we can enjoy Batman, Superman and company in streaming.

It was about time. Zack Snyder already said in previous statements, his intention was for the Justice League movie to be ready by early 2021. In a post on his official Twitter account, the filmmaker has revealed that the film will premiere on HBO Max and HBO Spain on March 18, 2021. The so-called Snyder Cut, which has finally renounced the miniseries format, will become a four-hour film.

In recent years, Marvel has made post-credit scenes fashionable, a resource that has been used by many other productions. However, Zack Snyder himself has ensured that Justice League will not have more content after the credits. By early 2021, the work is almost 100% complete, so barring surprise, the product should be finished by the release date. At the moment nothing has been said about his arrival in theaters, although the filmmaker has even said that he will at least try.

Why did you abandon the original production?

In Justice League, DC superheroes face off to battle a powerful enemy, Darkseid. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and company will join forces in order to save humanity. The original film began production under Zack Snyder, but the director was replaced by Joss Whedon for personal reasons. According to statements published in Cinema Blend, he “did not have the strength to fight with the studio and fight for the film”, since his family needed him by his side.

The Justice League will be “insane” and “very epic”, always in the words of Zack Snyder. What is clear is that this Snyder Cut has not left anyone indifferent, it has given much to talk about. Will it live up to the high expectations that have been placed on the film? We will see.