Justice League: Snyder wants its premiere in early 2021

The director of the Justice League remake shares new information with fans, marking a premiere window and hinting at the R rating.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League or Justice League: The Director’s Cut continues to advance in its post-production phase with Zack Snyder himself at the helm of the project, a filmmaker who is constantly in contact with fans and the community answering questions through Vero. And in the last hours, the director has shared new details of a film whose special effects are already 75% finished and that is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max during the first quarter of 2021. This has been assured by Snyder himself, declaring to in turn, he will try to make his new montage also hit theaters.

4-hour miniseries on HBO Max

Thus, for the moment Zack Snyder’s Justice League has its premiere assured on HBO Max as a 4-hour miniseries, although the director is hopeful with a possible simultaneous release as a film, also of 4 hours, in theaters. On the other hand, the director has commented on the possibility that his new film has an R rating (for adults only), especially for some of the sequences.

“There is information that nobody knows. The movie is insane and very epic, and it will probably have an R rating. That’s something that I think will happen, that there will be an R-rated version, for sure, “says Snyder, for some scenes like a rather foul-mouthed Batman or a Steppenwolf breaking people in half, among others.

On the other hand, Snyder claims to be a strong advocate of the full movie experience and believes that his film deserves a large screen and sound to match: “I am a huge fan and a great advocate of the movie experience, and we’re done. talking about screening Justice League in cinemas simultaneously with its arrival on HBO Max ”, making reference to Warner Bros. movements on its shared premieres between cinema and streaming in 2021.

Finally, Snyder confirms that his new cut will not have a post-credit scene and that the one we saw in theaters with Deathstroke will be fully integrated into the film although in a totally different context. And yes, we’ll see a lot more of Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.



