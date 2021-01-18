Justice League: Snyder Cut will enter as a four-hour movie

Director Zack Snyder confirmed that his reissue of the Justice League movie, which will be released later this year, will not be released as a four-episode miniseries, contrary to what was previously imagined.

In a “chat” on the social network Vero, Snyder responded to some fan comments and said that the new version of Justice League will be released as a single film, a four-hour feature film. In addition, according to the filmmaker, the Justice League Snyder Cut will not have a post-credit scene.

The film – which is currently in the process of remaking some scenes – is expected to be released in March 2021 and will initially arrive for HBO Max subscribers, but the director is already planning to make the release available to anyone in some way. does not have an account with the streaming service. As we saw about a month ago, the filmmaker struggles with HBO Max so that the film’s premiere is also available simultaneously in theaters.

The feature film also won a new trailer, which can be seen above. The film will feature performances by Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher. In addition, the film may also feature the controversial performance of Jared Leto, in the role of the Joker. His version of the Joker in The Suicide Squad, 2016, was the target of several criticisms by fans of the DC universe.

