Justice League: Snyder Cut gets HBO Max debut date

Zack Snyder revealed the release date of his version of Justice League. On Twitter, the filmmaker said his possible farewell to DC heroes in the cinema will debut on HBO Max on March 18.

The filmmaker also presented three posters of the film, with the captions “Queda”, “Reerguer” and “Renascer”, referring to the events of the film. Check it out below.

Originally scheduled to air as a four-episode miniseries, Snyder Cut will arrive on Warner’s streaming platform as a four-hour movie. The film brings together Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to prevent Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) from destroying the land. For the version of Zack Snyder, the presence of the Hunter of Mars (Harry Lennix) is also confirmed.

The Snyder Cut was announced in May 2020, after years of waiting and many requests from fans. The film will show a more complete version of the formation of the DC superhero group, compared to what was seen in theaters in 2017.

In December 2020, Snyder had commented on the possibility of the film also being shown in theaters, however, so far this news has not been confirmed by Warner.