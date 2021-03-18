Justice League: Snyder Cut causing HBO Max instability

The launch of Snyder Cut, the new version of the movie Justice League, led to a series of problems for the HBO Max platform on Thursday (18). The large number of viewers at the time the film was released generated instability in the transmission to several users.

According to Downdetector, more than 127 complaints were detected on the HBO Max platform, most of which involved problems related to streaming and not with the user’s login.

To calm fans’ spirits, the official HBO Asia account posted a message on Twitter saying that the team was already working to normalize the service. About two hours later, the problem was resolved.

HBO Max is not yet available in Brazil, but it is possible to watch the new Justice League (Snyder Cut) on video platforms and pay TV operators. The launch is available for up to R $ 49 on platforms such as Apple TV, YouTube, Vivo and Playstation.

Until tomorrow (19), Google Play is offering a discount coupon on all films available on the platform, including the release.