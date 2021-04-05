Justice League: More than 60% didn’t watch until the end

Released worldwide on March 18, Zack Snyder’s Justice League film proved its fame as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, reaching 1.8 million American homes, according to the audience aggregator app Samba TV. However, this company ensures that only 36% of these people were able to watch the film until the end.

For Samba, the real number of households who were able to watch all 242 minutes of the film was only 800 thousand. Although they are not official numbers (as they are not released by HBO Max), the numbers in the recommendation app draw a questionable picture.

There are several possible interpretations there: it may be that many people have tuned in just to see what all the fuss about the film was about, without having the intention of watching it all; others may have taken a break, to return later; and there are those who may just have given up watching the entire movie.

Can a SnyderVerse roll in DC?

Even though viewers were not seated until the end of the film, Forbes magazine calculated that Zack Snider’s Justice League was a successful investment. With 1.48 million new downloads from HBO Max, and assuming that all new subscribers continue to pay a monthly fee of US $ 14.99 (R $ 86), this represents US $ 22.2 million, equivalent to R $ 126 , 7 million per month.

Thus, the investment of US $ 70 million (R $ 400 million) for Zack Snyder to carry out his version of the film can pay off in just over three months. The departure of the American director from the original production, due to the death of his 20-year-old daughter, was never quite assimilated by the fans, who started the worldwide movement #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, accepted by WarnerMedia.

However, the company’s CEO, Ann Sarnoff, ruled out a new movement, called #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, stating that Warner’s current plans do not include a possible Snyder universe in DC.