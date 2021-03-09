Justice League leaked to HBO Max during Tom and Jerry

Whoever intended to watch Tom & Jerry’s adventures on Monday afternoon (8) on HBO Max, ended up doing well, or getting scared, because instead of the usual run between cat and mouse, what we saw were some moments of Justice League movie by Zack Snyder.

Exactly ten days before the worldwide release of the feature film on on-demand platforms, digital download, linear display or streaming, the leak allowed some viewers to watch almost two hours of the film, which corresponds to half of the original viewing time. .

In a statement released by the ComicBook website, HBO Max states that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was corrected in minutes.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the bizarre error was a Twitter user named Doug Bass. “I just wanted to get Tom and Jerry to make background noise while working, and instead I watched an hour of an incredible movie,” tweeted Bass.

He received only an hour of the film, but access was suddenly interrupted. When he went back to playing Tom & Jerry, the pets went back to their normal pursuit. But Bass was not the only one: other users tweeted posting images of the film, most of them already taken from Twitter at the request of the studio.

The official launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled for March 18 on HBO Max. In Brazil, the streaming service is expected in June this year.