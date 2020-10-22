Justice League: Jared Leto to return as Joker in Snyder Cut

Jared Leto is expected to participate in recordings for the Justice League Snyder Cut. According to sources in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is expected to make an appearance as Joker in the feature, which is currently undergoing new reshoots with director Zack Snyder.

Leto would not be part of the original production, even when Snyder was in charge of the project. Thus, the possible appearance of the Joker means that the filmmaker had carte blanche from Warner to expand the original script. So far, re-recordings have been confirmed with Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and also Amber Heard (Meera).

The website also reports that according to one of the sources heard, producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns will not be credited in this version of the Justice League. Both were responsible for overseeing the original recordings and remakes when Joss Whedon took over.

In July of this year, Fisher accused Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behavior. He also stated that the director’s attitude “was accepted, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg”. So far Warner Bros. did not confirm whether the removal of the pair’s name was related to Fisher’s statements.

The Justice League’s Snyder Cut will be released as a miniseries in four episodes. Production is expected to reach the HBO Max catalog in 2021.



