Justice League: in addition to the Snyder Cut

The Justice League version of Zack Snyder is considered a victory for the filmmaker’s fans, who went through a very troubled period of his personal life during the production of the film and ended up being replaced by Joss Whedon.

After months of suggesting a completely different version of the feature, Warner was convinced by him (and the fans) to launch the so-called Snyder Cut.

However, this is not the first time that a director has relaunched his own film. Below, we present five other examples of director’s cut that have become popular with fans.

Blade Runner

There are many stories about Blade Runner: The Android Hunter. The film first hit theaters in 1982 and tells the story of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who needs to locate and eliminate four replicants who are illegally on Earth.

The film is an adaptation of the book Androides Dream with Electric Sheep ?, by Philip K. Dick, and was responsible for influencing an entire generation, although it was not a commercial success at the time of its release.

Part of that failure is due to the cut of the film that hit theaters. With an off-screen narration by Harrison Ford, which made the film easier to understand, the film still had an altered ending, with a sequence of Deckard and Rachael (Sean Young) running away together. Leftover scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining were used to build the sequel to the two together.

In 1992, after a copy of the original version of the film leaked and began to circulate among film students, director Ridley Scott managed to convince the studio to relaunch the film as originally planned. The narrations were removed and the filmmaker added the scene that Deckard dreams of a unicorn, leaving the ending open for discussion as to whether or not he was a replicant.

Aliens, the Rescue

The same Ridley Scott released a second version of the first film in the Alien franchise, but it is in Aliens, the Rescue that the director’s version had the greatest impact. That’s because the film that hit theaters in 1986 was already a great action, sci-fi and horror film, which accompanied a group of space marines (or something like that) who are sent to a planet to investigate a colony that did not. has been sending answers for some time.

However, in 1991, James Cameron released a version with 17 minutes more, which they managed to raise to the level of one of the most epic works of science fiction in theaters. The version left the characters better developed, presenting what happened to the little girl Newt and the daughter of Ripley, who during the events of the film had already died, and showed an entire sequence of action, further increasing the tension caused by the xenomorphs.