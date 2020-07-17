Justice League Dashboard Ending with Batman Knightmare

A sketch of Zack Snyder’s original vision of his adaptation of Justice League comes to light with a very different ending to the one we all know.

After the announcement of the expected Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the expectation for the DC universe and its future is more current than ever to see if a possible multiverse is finally confirmed with the Flash movie and different versions of DC superheroes coexist as part of a real Extended Universe. And to further increase interest among fans, an unpublished storyboard of the end of Zack Snyder’s original Justice League version has now appeared, before it left the project and ended up at the hands of Joss Whedon.

Much more of Batman Knightmare and Darkseid

This is a sketch as a conclusion to the original Zack Snyder film by DC comic artist Jim Lee and in which we can see the Batman of Ben Affleck in his version of the future Knightmare accompanied by Flash while dragging what they appear to be Cyborg’s remains, all accompanied by the following text:

“Five years later. Sand dunes. Burning solar graves. Gothic towers that rise above the desert. This was once the city of Gotham. Now, like the rest of Earth, it belongs to Darkseid. Upon arriving at the dune, the apocalyptic Batman (as seen in BvS), with a ragged army of rebels, the surviving members of the Justice League walk on top of a dune to see the dilapidated Wayne Mansion. Batman leads them. Flash drags what remains of Cyborg behind him. Bruce looks up at the sky, gloomy, ‘We have to get in before dark. It is coming’. End of the first part ”, we can read on the storyboard itself.

According to the sketch itself and its explanatory text, it would be the end of the first part of Justice League, since the initial project consisted of two installments; In addition, and as fans will remember, this script would give more meaning to the famous Knightmare scene from Batman v Superman, confirming the invasion of Darkseid.

Will we see this version in the expected Zack Snyder’s Justice League? We will have to wait until 2021 to see on HBO Max how far the director’s new version departs from the movie released in theaters.



