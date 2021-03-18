Justice League: Avengers support directors Snyder Cut

Brawl between Marvel and DC? Don’t depend on directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and Zack Snyder (Justice League). After Snyder stated in an interview that Marvel Studios is executing its philosophy at the highest level, it was the Russian Brothers’ turn to celebrate the DC director for the premiere of his vision of the movie Justice League.

On their joint Twitter account, the Russians responded to a tweet from Snyder inviting fans to the film’s launch event: “From two superhero addicts to another, we are excited that their vision has really been realized. Much respect. We will be watching together with everyone… ”.

is Snyder Cut?

Original Justice League director Snyder was slow to get fans to see his vision for the film. At the end of the recordings, the director left the project due to a family tragedy and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who had already worked in the direction of films like Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Whedon’s cut was widely criticized by fans and even Warner executives. Since the film was released in 2017, there has been a campaign for the studio to release the so-called “Snyder Cut”. After more than 2 years of much insistence, HBO Max finally announced that the original director’s version would be released.

Justice League: Snyder Cut premiered today (18) on the HBO Max platform. As the service is not yet available here, Brazilian fans can rent the feature on other platforms. Click here to find out what they are.

