Justice for Eddie is a mockery of justice for Barb

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for the second volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”!

In the fourth season of Very Strange Things, Eddie is introduced, but “Justice for Eddie” is really just a mockery of “Justice for Barb”. While Eleven and Will are in California, the group joins a DnD campaign called Hellfire Club, run by a senior named Eddie Munson. When Eddie befriends Chrissie Cunningham, he witnesses her murder by Vecna, which causes him to flee. Eddie, who is already an outcast, is further ostracized by the residents of Hawkins, who consider him a murderer. In addition to stopping Vecna, Dustin and his friends must clear Eddie’s name.

In the season 4 finale of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, Eddie sacrifices himself by taking away the Dembats to buy time for the others. After his heroic death, the phrase “Justice for Eddie” appeared on social networks, imitating the “Justice for Barb” campaign from the first season of the TV series “Very Strange Cases”. Despite the limited screen time, Barb has become a favorite of the public, which has become a long-awaited difference from the ideal girls from teen TV series. She also became a victim of a situation that many girls may face when her friend left her for a boy. At the most difficult moment, she was dragged to her death when she was shouting the name of her best friend.

“Justice for Barb” is a phrase from the TV series “Very Strange Things”, which lives to this day. Barb appears in only two episodes before she is killed, but her legacy outlives her. Eddie’s character development begins in the first episode, and in the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” he will have many epic moments, such as grinding a Metallica song in the finale of the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. However, by the end of the first season, Barb seems to have been forgotten. This amnesia of Barb points to the double standards of the “Justice for” campaigns, since it implies that young girls are not important; they are disposable.

Why “Justice for Eddie” can’t compare to the original “Justice for Barb” campaign

As already noted, Eddie’s storyline unfolds at the beginning of the first volume of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. He feels guilty for running away after Chrissy’s death, and attributes this to his tendency to avoid direct conflict. In the end, he finds redemption by coming face to face with monsters inside Out, rather than running away. He accepts his fate and runs towards his epic death. Like Barb, Eddie was misunderstood all his life, but in the end he became a hero. In addition, Dustin makes sure that Eddie’s death is not forgotten in “Very Strange Things” by giving Eddie’s guitar pick to his uncle Wayne Munson and telling him that his nephew saved him.

While Joseph Quinn may support the “Justice for Eddie” campaign, comparing it to “Justice for Barb” is a slap in Barb’s freckled face. The Duffer brothers’ concern for Eddie is evident in his epic finale, but such concern did not extend to Barb. Nevertheless, “Justice for Barb” lives on because it is a direct response to the senselessly violent death of a cute teenager in “Very Strange Cases”, aimed at developing the plot. Barb never suspects justice, but Eddie’s death is his justice, chosen by Eddie himself.

