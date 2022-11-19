“Just like Ryan!” — Broadway Star Benjamin Pajak Teams Up With Hugh Jackman to Honor Ryan Reynolds

As the hype around the upcoming Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman blockbuster grows, we get more and more useful content. There were many such updates and brief reviews that caused a stir among fans. Similarly, recently Hugh Jackman, an avid user of social networks, uploaded another post dedicated to “Deadpool 3”. Only this time, not making fun of his partner in the film, but actually paying him a small tribute.

Since the announcement of Wolverine’s return to the main role of Reynolds in Deadpool 3, the star has been actively involved in promoting the film. He always kept the fans hungry, down-to-earth and engaged. But this time we couldn’t cope with the overloaded cuteness of the post he shared a few hours ago on his Instagram page. Read on to find out what it was.

Hugh Jackman and Benjamin Pajak pay tribute to Deadpool

Hugh Jackman posted a short video clip on his Instagram account, in which he talks about his former partner and a passionate fan of Deadpool. There was a charming but talented Broadway actor, Benjamin Pajak, who quoted some of Ryan’s monologues. It was noticed that Jackman encouraged and pushed the star to Ryan’s monologues. — Just like Ryan! he said, prodding his young friend for his wonderful attempts.

The star, although she achieved great fame and recognition, was still too young to remember all of Ryan’s amazing lines. However, he couldn’t have performed better. Pajak also had a Deadpool mask, which added to his enthusiasm, and he followed Jackman’s advice with everything he had. And I must say, the star looked charming, trying to match the legendary role of Ryan Reynolds.

A 10-year-old boy made his Broadway debut in The Musician, where he was hypnotized by Idina Menzel. His character was Winthrop Paroo, who played alongside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The Westfield native has been widely recognized since the beginning of his career. Consequently, film colleagues and experts predict that he certainly has a long way to go.

Have you seen Benjamin Pajak and Hugh Jackman’s Broadway movie “The Musician”? If so, how did you like it? Let us know in the comments below.