Just Dance 2022: Complete List With All Confirmed Songs

Just Dance 2022: We provide you with the titles of the more than 40 songs available in Just Dance 2022, the popular dance game from Ubisoft. The time has come to move the skeleton … or to keep moving it, because like every year, Ubisoft has released one more installment of its star music video game, Just Dance 2022. The title, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, returns with all its usual features and some other novelty. What does not change is the presence of a powerful licensed soundtrack, whose list we offer you below.

These are the themes of Just Dance 2022

A la Foile by Julien Granel & Lena Situations

Baiana by Bakermat

Believer by Imagine Dragons

Black Mamba by aespa

BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK

Boss Witch by Skarlet Klaw

Build a Bitch by Bella Poarch

Buttons (Remix) by The Pussycat Dolls (Ft. Snoop Dogg)

Chaccaron by El Chombo

Chandelier by Sia

China by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, and Karol G (Ft. J Balvin & Ozuna)

Don’t Go Ye by Camila Cabello

Flash Pose by Pablo Vittar & Charli XCX

Freed From Desire by Gala

Funk by Meghan Trainor

GIRL LIKE ME by Black Eyed Peas & Shakira

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Human by Sevdaliza

I’m Outta Love by Anastacia

Jerusalema (2020) by Master KG (Ft. Nomcebo Zidoke)

Jopping by SuperM

Judas by Lady Gaga

Koi by Gen Hoshino

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F) by Katy Perry

Level Up by Ciara

Levitating by Dua Lippa

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Mr. Blue Sky by The Sunlight Shakers

My Way by Domino Saints

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels by Todrick Hall

POP / STARS by K / DA (Ft. (G) I-DLE, Jaira Burns, & Madison Beer)

Poster Girl by Zara Larsson

Rock Your Body by Justin Timberlake

Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce

Save Your Tears (Remix) by Ariana Grande & The Weekend

Shoutout by Lisa Pac

Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat

Stop Drop Roll by Ayo & Teo

Sua Cara by Major Lazer (Ft Anitta & Pablo Vittar)

Think About Things by Daoi Freyr

You Can Dance by Chilly Gonzales

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester