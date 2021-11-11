Just Dance 2022: Complete List With All Confirmed Songs

Just Dance 2022: We provide you with the titles of the more than 40 songs available in Just Dance 2022, the popular dance game from Ubisoft. The time has come to move the skeleton … or to keep moving it, because like every year, Ubisoft has released one more installment of its star music video game, Just Dance 2022. The title, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, returns with all its usual features and some other novelty. What does not change is the presence of a powerful licensed soundtrack, whose list we offer you below.
These are the themes of Just Dance 2022
A la Foile by Julien Granel & Lena Situations
Baiana by Bakermat
Believer by Imagine Dragons
Black Mamba by aespa
BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK
Boss Witch by Skarlet Klaw
Build a Bitch by Bella Poarch
Buttons (Remix) by The Pussycat Dolls (Ft. Snoop Dogg)
Chaccaron by El Chombo
Chandelier by Sia
China by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, and Karol G (Ft. J Balvin & Ozuna)
Don’t Go Ye by Camila Cabello
Flash Pose by Pablo Vittar & Charli XCX
Freed From Desire by Gala
Funk by Meghan Trainor
GIRL LIKE ME by Black Eyed Peas & Shakira
good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Human by Sevdaliza
I’m Outta Love by Anastacia
Jerusalema (2020) by Master KG (Ft. Nomcebo Zidoke)
Jopping by SuperM
Judas by Lady Gaga
Koi by Gen Hoshino
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F) by Katy Perry
Level Up by Ciara
Levitating by Dua Lippa
Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
Mr. Blue Sky by The Sunlight Shakers
My Way by Domino Saints
Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels by Todrick Hall
POP / STARS by K / DA (Ft. (G) I-DLE, Jaira Burns, & Madison Beer)
Poster Girl by Zara Larsson
Rock Your Body by Justin Timberlake
Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce
Save Your Tears (Remix) by Ariana Grande & The Weekend
Shoutout by Lisa Pac
Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat
Stop Drop Roll by Ayo & Teo
Sua Cara by Major Lazer (Ft Anitta & Pablo Vittar)
Think About Things by Daoi Freyr
You Can Dance by Chilly Gonzales
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester