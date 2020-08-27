Just Dance 2021: see the first confirmed songs

Ubisoft has officially announced the Just Dance 2021 edition, one of the most popular games in the video game. According to the company, the game will feature more than 40 songs, including hits by Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Tones and I, Daddy Yankee, TWICE, Lizzie and Billie Eilish.

In addition to making the new edition official, Ubisoft also took the opportunity to publicize a trailer with some of the songs present in the repertoire. Check it out below:

See what songs have already been confirmed for Just Dance 2021

The already confirmed repertoire includes:

Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Take Pa Lante – Daddy Yankee

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Temperature – Sean Paul

Feel Special – TWICE

Juice – lizzo

All the good girls go to hell – Billie Eilish

In The Navy – The Sunllight Shakers

Zenit – ONUKA

When purchasing Just Dance 2021, users will have free access to the Just Dance Unlimited service. The trial period lasts for a month and grants access to the game’s full repertoire of over 550 songs. The launch of the new edition for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia is scheduled for November 12.

In 2019, the game celebrated its 10th anniversary since its launch. Named after Lady Gaga’s single, the dance has already won millions of players around the world. The success is such that there are rumors about the release of a film based on the franchise.

So, what did you think of this news? Leave your comment in the space below!



