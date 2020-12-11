Just Cause Universe Coming to Android and iOS

Square Enix announced the mobile version of its popular game called Just Cause. The game, which will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store in 2021, will include a single player and three multiplayer modes. The company also released a promotional video for its upcoming mobile game.

Square Enix, one of the well-established names of the video game industry, announced the mobile version of Just Cause, one of the most popular game series. Just Cause: Mobile, which can be experienced on iOS and Android platforms, will be accessible by all mobile gamers around the world in 2021.

Square Enix officials, who made statements about the new game, say that Just Cause: Mobile will have both single player and multiplayer modes. Players will encounter a brand new story of the Just Cause universe in single player mode. When we look at the multiplayer modes, we see that different experiences will be offered to the players.

Just Cause: Mobile will also impress with its graphics

Square Enix says that in the single player mode of the mobile game to be released in 2021, it will be a member of a secret project called Firebrand. In this game mode, players will experience all the advantages of the open world and try to fulfill their missions. In Just Cause: Mobile’s multiplayer mode, we will encounter three different options.

According to the statements made, Just Cause: Mobile’s first online game mode will consist of 30-player competitive matches. The players, who will be divided into 3 teams of 10 people, will try to be the best team by defeating their opponents. In this context, players will be able to form their own teams or join a team individually. The second online mode in the game will involve a 4-person team overcoming common tasks. After determining the most suitable equipment, the teams will try to defeat the enemies.

Another mode online, “Challenge”, will show who is the best player

Just Cause: Mobile’s final online game mode is “Challenge”. Focusing only on the best mobile players, the mode will provide scoring for situations such as best lap time and fastest destruction. The player who will collect the most points within the scope of the game will be the winner. Special gifts will be earned for the character in the game if this mode is won.

According to Square Enix’s statements, Just Cause: Mobile will be available for free. However, players will be able to make improvements for their characters by making in-game purchases. Square Enix, who is currently building a website for the game that is not on the Google Play Store or App Store, also released a promotional video to show what Just Cause: Mobile has to offer.

Here is the promotional video for Just Cause: Mobile



