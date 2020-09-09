Just Cause producer is preparing for the biggest project

Avalanche, based in Sweden and making its name known with the Just Cause series, has rolled up its sleeves to work on the biggest project it has ever undertaken. Information about the production, which will be developed by the studio’s New York team, has not yet leaked. But the studio’s job lists give clues about what the game might be.

Avalanche Studios working on their new big game

Industry analyst MauroNL, who made a statement on the subject on Twitter, revealed that the New York branch of the studio is in great work. The analyst also listed details of job postings posted by Avalanche. While it was stated in one of the advertisements that a system programmer was being searched, the details contained the information “We are looking for a system programmer to join our ranks to create the biggest AAA project we have undertaken so far.”

In another advertisement, there is information that an animation programmer is being searched for the game. Looking at the details of the advertisement in question, “We want to advance the animation quality in this project much more than we did before. And this will lead us to take our technology to the next level ”.

These postings were added to a new Just Caubse game or to Warner Bros. It is not yet clear whether it will belong to a game like Mad Max, which is jointly produced with the company.



