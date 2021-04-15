Just Beyond: Disney + Anthology Series Has Cast Revealed

Just Beyond: This Tuesday (13), Disney + officially announced the first names of the cast of Just Beyond, its new anthological series. The production is based directly on the homonymous horror comics released by BOOM! Studios, company of R.L.Stine, creator of Goosebumps.

Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood will be the protagonists of their respective episodes, while Nasim Pedrad will play an important character. Composed of eight parts, the series will present viewers with a different story each week, completely changing the cast. Marc Webb will be in charge of the direction.

The plots will feature characters embarking on amazing journeys related to the discovery of a supernatural world. Witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes will be present in the narrative.

Just Beyond: learn more about the new Disney + series

With the confirmation of Mckenna Grace in the cast, the Disney + series will mark yet another partnership between her and Marc Webb. The filmmaker had previously directed the actress in the film Gifted. Even among his most recent credits are the series The Haunting of Hill House and Young Sheldon.

Meanwhile, Lexi Underwood appeared in the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, available on Amazon Prime Video, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Nasim Pedrad, who spent six seasons on Saturday Night Live, debuted the comedy Chad on TBS recently. The New Girl and Brooklyn 99 series are also part of her curriculum.

Just Beyond has Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, Aaron Schmidt, David Walpert, Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose among their executive producers. Marc Webb will also act on that same team, along with R.L.Stine.

To date, the series has yet to have a release date announced by Disney +.