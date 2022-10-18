Jurgen Klopp Talks About Talks With Referee Anthony Taylor – “Calm discussion”

Jurgen Klopp expects to be on the sidelines when Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday night, despite receiving a red card on Sunday.

Klopp received a red card for colliding with linesman Gary Beswick during the 1-0 win over Manchester City after the referee failed to notice Bernardo Silva struggling with Mohamed Salah right in front of him.

Now the 55-year-old must be reprimanded by the FA, and the likely result is a ban for one match on the sideline, but this process has not yet begun.

At his press conference before West Ham, Klopp confirmed that he would make a decision on his dismissal, and spoke about a “completely calm conversation” with referee Anthony Taylor after the victory at Anfield.

“I think I’ll be there tomorrow because nothing has really happened yet,” he said.

“I don’t think anything will happen tomorrow, to be honest, a few hours before the game.

“I still think that I should have acted differently in this situation, which I usually do.

“I explained it after the game. At that moment you couldn’t put me in that mood, there’s no chance. But the whole game led to this, maybe a little bit, so it was.

“It was a very, very intense game, with a lot of decisions that both coaches on both sides didn’t understand.

“Then it was for me, as we say in Germany, the drop that overflows the bucket.

“I’m not happy with my reaction, but that’s how it was, and everyone saw it.

“I sat in Anthony Taylor’s office after the game and talked about it quite calmly, about all the situations, about how he saw the game and how I saw the game.

“It was a completely calm conversation.

“But, anyway, that’s the situation. I got a red card, and now we are waiting for the process.”