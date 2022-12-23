Jurgen Klopp “Not Against Investment” and Liverpool “Looking For” January Contracts

The uncertainty surrounding Liverpool’s ownership situation does not seem to bother Jurgen Klopp, who admits he is “not against” the idea of new investments in the club.

Last month, Fenway Sports Group decided to put Liverpool up for sale, but more recent reports suggest that John Henry is leaning towards a partial sale.

Ahead of Liverpool’s match with Manchester City on Thursday, Jamie Carragher suggested Klopp would ask for around 250 million pounds for next year.

These claims were made to the German at his press conference in front of Aston Villa on Friday, and he said he was “still convinced” that the club has a bright future.

“Oh, it’s Christmas time,” Klopp replied.

“I do not know how much money it will take, but I am not against investment, to be honest, it is clear.

“We will see what the future will bring, no one knows at the moment, but I am still convinced that the future is bright for us.

“But at the moment we have to sort out the situation, nothing to do with investments or anything else, we have to sort out the present, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Then Klopp was pressed on the possibility of replenishment in January, and he suggested that the club is very open to newcomers.

Liverpool’s season is rife with injuries, and due to the shin injury that Roberto Firmino sustained earlier this week, Klopp has only two recognized strikers to choose from.

“In January? I’m not the right person to ask about this, I don’t know. You have to ask other people.

“January in our situation is a window when we always say that we are always ready, that’s how it happens.

“It is always clear what ideas we have or how necessary it is from our point of view. But everything else is out of our hands, that’s understandable. We always work with what we have.

“You can imagine, with the situation we’re in, that we’re probably looking for. If something happens, we’ll see.”