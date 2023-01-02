Jurgen Klopp hoped that Virgil van Dijk did not get “anything serious”, despite a hamstring injury, which caused him to drop out of the game at Brentford with the score 3:1.

Van Dijk struggled throughout an unsuccessful first half in West London, and when Liverpool went into the break for two goals, he was one of three eliminated players.

However, unlike Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott, the Dutchman was withdrawn from the competition due to health problems.

When Van Dijk reappeared and took his place in the dugout, his right leg was tied and Klopp provided an update after the game.

“Virgil felt his hamstring a little bit,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“He said he was fine, but when I said we weren’t risking anything, the physiotherapists were quite happy with it.

“I think it’s nothing serious, but that’s why we changed it.”

This is the latest in a long line of injuries to Liverpool this season, which does not seem to be slowing down after the break in the World Cup.

Elliott and Andy Robertson were forced to leave the field in the last match against Leicester with the score 2-1, and Jordan Henderson missed the trip to Brentford due to concussion.

Neither James Milner nor Roberto Firmino have been in good shape, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Hota and the on-loan Arthur are still missing for a long time.

Liverpool have recently appointed Jonathan Power as their new club doctor, and the former Brentford game-day doctor is due to take up his duties soon.