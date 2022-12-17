Jurgen Klopp Explained The Plan on Darwinu Nunesu Pered Matchem With “Man City”

Darwin Nunez scored twice from the bench as Liverpool beat Milan 4-1 in the final friendly in Dubai, hoping he would perform against Man City.

The Reds will return to competition next week with two games in five days when they face Man City in the League Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

After almost two weeks in Dubai, Klopp hopes that his team is ready for a new attack in the second half of the season, breaking through to the World Cup.

Nunes was the first of seven Liverpool players to drop out of the tournament, and Uruguay’s early departure allowed him to join his teammates for training on Monday.

He then came off the bench to score twice in a 4-1 win over AC Milan on Friday, picking up where he left off before heading to Qatar.

Although there are doubts about Virgil van Dijk’s participation in the fourth-round match with Manchester City on Thursday night, speaking before the friendly victory, Klopp explained the plan for the reintegration of Nunes.

“To be honest, he looks incredibly sharp and good, and is very calm with the ball,” he told LFCTV.

“He’s had good training sessions since he’s been here, but we don’t want to force it now.

“Maybe he started it? Perhaps. But more importantly, he will be able to start next week.

“That’s why we took him off the bench and he looked really good.”

It is likely that after a week and a half break and 31 minutes in the asset in Dubai, Nunes will be considered as a player of the starting lineup in the middle of the week.

Of course, there remains a chance that Klopp will field another team in the League Cup, and key players will instead take places on the bench, as he gives priority to the Premier League.

Players like Stefan Baisetic and Bobby Clarke may be competing, but given the unique nature of this year’s festivities, it seems more likely that the strongest side will line up at the Etihad.

“This group has been working together for almost two weeks and we’ve made a real step and it’s cool,” Klopp told LFCTV after the game.

“I do not know at this moment. I hope that we will all pass.

“I know there’s some kind of virus going around in Europe, so I hope we can stay away from that, and then obviously on Wednesday we’ll make a decision [about] who can play on Thursday.

“It’s going to be a very interesting game after this period, but I’m looking forward to it.”