Jurgen Klopp During Liverpool’s Arrival For Training Camp in Dubai

After the club confirmed that 33 players will travel to Dubai on Monday, the first images of Liverpool arriving for training camps in warm weather appeared.

The Reds will spend 12 nights in Dubai and begin preparations for the second half of the season.

Next Sunday they will play with Lyon in the first of two friendly matches in the Dubai Super Cup, and the other game with Milan will be held on Friday, December 16.

The Liverpool team, which was left without seven who played for their countries at the World Cup, has now landed, and Jurgen Klopp in the picture is welcomed by officials in Dubai.

Prior to this camp, the boss, along with the players who are not in Qatar, took the opportunity to rest in the three weeks that have passed since Liverpool’s last match — a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, November 12.

Local time in Dubai is four hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. Tuesday should be the first day of the team’s training, but most likely it will be a day of tests and fitness exercises.

Training is likely to get more intense later this week as we approach Sunday’s friendly against Lyon, and Klopp called this trip the second “pre-season”, discussing the benefits of the camp before stopping Liverpool’s season.

Apart from the warm climate, one of the other main reasons Dubai was chosen as a destination for Liverpool in the middle of the season was its proximity to Qatar.

The club has already confirmed that Darwin Nunez will join the team in Dubai next week after his Uruguayan team failed to pass the group stage.

The other six players who are still participating in the tournament are unlikely to play any role in the Dubai camp as they will be granted leave once their international commitments are fulfilled.

But what is especially important, if any of them get injured in the upcoming matches, they will be a few minutes away from the Liverpool team and the club’s medical staff for further examination.

Follow This Is Anfield news to learn more about Liverpool’s trip to Dubai.