Although Liverpool have reportedly laid the groundwork for Jude Bellingham’s signature, Jurgen Klopp denies negotiating with his parents.

Bellingham is Liverpool’s priority target ahead of the summer transfer window when he is expected to leave Dortmund in three years.

Although he is only 19 years old, the England national team player has turned into one of the outstanding midfielders in Europe, which further strengthened his reputation at the World Cup.

Liverpool are not the only team hoping to make a deal with Borussia, but Real Madrid and Man City are considered other leaders.

But until they can make the best offer in terms of salary, Liverpool hopes to present the young man with the most suitable place in their sports project.

There are suggestions from both England and Germany that transfers have already been made to the player and his family, although Klopp denies this.

“It’s impossible because he has a contract with Borussia Dortmund, and it’s impossible without their consent,” he told Sport Bild.

— So it’s not true.

Klopp added: “Jude is a great player, with whom we are, of course, familiar. It would be stupid not to have him on our radar.

— But there’s nothing more to say yet.

As it turned out, when Liverpool were forced to abandon their interest in Virgil van Dijk and publicly apologize to Southampton in 2017, the concept of “connecting” is still taboo, despite its prevalence.

However, in reality, it is now rare for a transfer to be completed without prior negotiations with the player’s representatives to discuss interests.

But it should still be conducted privately and not recognized by the parties involved, so as not to violate the boundaries set by the authorities.

Even if Klopp had spoken with Bellingham’s parents and, most importantly, with his father Mark, who still represents the young man with the support of his wife Denise and family friend Mark Bennett, these conversations would have remained secret.

It’s all part of a big poker game between Liverpool, Borussia and other clubs hoping to get Bellingham, who, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, will hold talks about his future this week.