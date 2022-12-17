Jurgen Klopp Checks The Names of Four Young Liverpool Players Who Have Become Active in Dubai

Liverpool’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai provided an opportunity for a group of young people to attract attention, and four of them to impress Milan.

Jurgen Klopp brought a team of 33 people to the United Arab Emirates for training and friendly matches against Lyon and Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

First of all, it served as a warm-up before the second half of the season, which begins at Man City in the League Cup on Thursday evening, but also gave a chance to a number of academy players.

Nine people participated in two friendly matches, with Klopp welcoming the game of Bobby Clarke, Stefan Baisetic, Melkama Frauendorf and Ben Doak after the victory over Milan with a score of 4:1.

“Of course, when you bring the kids [in] the second half and you see Bobby Clarke’s show,” he told LFCTV.

A brilliant ball from Bobby Clark, met by a cool @Darwinn99 finish 😎 pic.twitter.com/yI1Csna3Gc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022

“And all Stefan’s performance, Mel’s performance as a right-back, and then Ben Doak, 16, comes along and it’s such a natural force, it’s really great to see.

“During these 10, 11 days, especially the children, everyone has made a real step forward.

“That’s why these things are so important that we can use them.

“And overall, tonight was the result of what we’ve seen in training over the last 10 days, and today we were able to show it on the field, which is certainly nice.”

Along with Clarke, Bajcetic, Frauendorf and Doak, Klopp called up Luke Chambers, Jarrell Kuans, Dominic Corness, Leighton Stewart and Jake Kane against Lyon and Milan.

The reality for some of those youngsters who are breaking forward is that their long-term future may not be linked to Liverpool, but as Klopp explained, it remains a vital process.

“It’s absolutely cool. I’m not sure the academy will be able to watch today’s game, but when you see these guys performing in a match like this, it’s cool,” he said.

“It’s a real physical game, adult football is a physical game, and boys have to take these steps [so] they can prepare for it step by step.

“Like I said, the physical part will come, but [when] you’re not that strong, you can create a lot of ideas, you can do things a little smarter.”

With the City game less than a week away, it’s no surprise that players like Baysetic and Clark, who are playing in Dubai, are now playing at the Etihad.