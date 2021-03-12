Jurassic World: season 3 trailer and its history

The animated series Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp is returning to Netflix! The production launched its second season earlier this year and left fans of the franchise many questions about the abandoned Nublar Island theme park.

On Thursday, Netflix and DreamWorks released a teaser for the series revealing that Season 3 will be available on May 21st.

The video does not give many details about the new cycle of streaming animation, nor about its characters. However, it introduces the mysterious and terrible dinosaur that was mentioned at the end of season 2.

Check out the teaser below.

Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp: learn more about the third season of the animated series

In an interview with the Comic Book website, one of the creators of the animation, Scott Kreamer said he still has many stories to tell with these characters. He states that there are details posted in the 1st season that promise to return to be closed.

The series’ executive producer, Colin Trevorrow, said that there is a bigger story being told and that at the end of season 2 it was possible to see young people discovering a mystery and a conspiracy that will take them to a world far more dangerous than they ever imagined.

He still confesses that he loves the fact that the characters have discovered that other people can get to where they are, and that it makes it even worse that they are still stuck there. Therefore, they do not intend to wait for anyone to save them from this situation. They will come together to rescue themselves.

The third season of Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp will be available on Netflix on May 21st. Be sure to check it out!