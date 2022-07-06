Jurassic World Primal Ops Review: Dinosaur Adventure from Top to Bottom

Dinosaurs can be collected and commanded to fight poachers and other enemies in Jurassic World Primal Ops, and there are several types of actions to be performed. Behavior Interactive presents a familiar world in a new light as trainers take a team of dinosaurs on a mission to establish peace between humanity and the many creatures roaming the Earth. As you complete the story missions, you can unlock more dinosaurs with different abilities.

Jurassic World Primal Ops doesn’t have a convoluted plot, but at the center of the game is a group of curators and mission coordinators who travel across North America to prevent people from looking for dinosaurs for hunting or experimentation. Each mission has a short sequence of dialogues that are repeated for other quests with similar goals. The objectives are cyclically repeated in story mode, and each chapter ends with a boss battle, where the guide must disable the wounded dinosaur and deliver it by air. The final mission in each chapter will result in a new dinosaur joining the team. Each mission is completed using a single trainer with pre-determined weapons and a team of up to three dinosaurs that can be summoned.

There are three acts in the story mode, and in each of them there are several chapters to go through. Missions include tracking poachers, freeing captured dinosaurs, and rescuing creatures from scientists willing to experiment on them. Along with the story mode, there are squad events and missions, as well as daily quests and achievements. Events such as challenging boss fights, DNA collection, or daily deliveries use a different type of energy, so they can be solved while waiting for energy replenishment in story mode. Squad missions are passive quests in which dinosaurs can be sent for a certain time to recover resources. The energy intensity of the story mode is relatively small and only slightly increases when a new Sanctuary level is reached.

Each action gives a shared experience that goes towards increasing the Sanctuary level, including completing quests and improving dinosaurs and trainers. By completing missions, dinosaurs and trainer experience can be collected from random enemy drops or by exploring and searching for crates. DNA can also be found by looking for crates and other items during missions. When enough DNA is collected, the dinosaur’s rank can be raised. Increasing the rank will increase the maximum level for a particular dinosaur. At first, the level system is very generous, allowing several dinosaurs to reach higher ranks without having to grind resources.

As the story progresses and higher levels are reached, it becomes increasingly difficult to increase the strength level of the team. Although the new game from Behavior Interactive is free, it has microtransactions for different types of currencies and event sets. Fortunately, unlike some mobile games that rely on frustrating microtransactions, Jurassic World Primal Ops offers enough free rewards for missions, events, and achievements not to waste money. However, for those who want to progress quickly or easily create a stronger team, a store is available.

Despite the fact that Jurassic World Primal Ops is interesting and convenient for a free game, it has some performance issues that affect the visuals and overall gameplay. There are various places where the environment will flicker or disappear, and handlers sometimes hang or experience input latency. Dinosaurs can also move slowly when there are a lot of allies and enemies on the screen. Crashes also happen, but seem to be much rarer than other performance issues of this mobile game.

The experience of searching, rescuing and teaming up with different dinosaurs is still fun, despite the somewhat frequent performance issues. As more dinosaurs are unlocked, teams can be selected strategically to take advantage of the various dinosaur abilities. Some dinosaurs, such as Crichtonsaurus, can protect the trainer by attacking enemies at close range, and predators, such as Carnotaurus, intimidate opponents when called upon to make them run. Jurassic World Primal Ops combines intense combat encounters with the excitement of collecting a large list of ferocious dinosaurs to fight side by side.